Listen to this sexy slow jam about heat pumps

I've spent a lot of time writing about heat pumps (and heat pump water heaters, for that matter). But in all the work I've done on the subject, I'll admit: I haven't thought that much about how to make them into sexy slow jam.

Fortunately, musicians Michael T Roberts and Will Hammond Jr. have already done that work for me. And wow does it deliver. I mean, c'mon this is art:

I'm your heat pump

When you want it hot, I'm hot for you

(I'm your heat pump)

When you want it cool, I'm cool witchu, babe

'Cause I can do it all for you, baby

All you got to do is turn me on

And I'll go on and on for you (check me out) Part of me goes inside (inside)

Part of me goes out (all of me pumpin' for you)

I'm precisely calibrated

To make you scream and shout ('cause I'm electric in yo' hizzy)

'Cause I can move heat in or out (in or out)

'Til you feel what you wanna be feelin'

You and me + electricity (come on) = Climatic healing (Math y'all!)

As the duo explained in a recent NPR interview:

"People can mistakenly think that maybe [heat pumps] are a little boring. Maybe they're a little humdrum," said Mike Roberts, a part-time musician and part-time music teacher. But, he said, they aren't. "I want people to know that heat pumps are actually very exciting," Roberts said. They are "such a great way for us as individuals to make a difference with the climate and to improve our lives at the same time."

Previously:

• Watch a composer transform the sounds of a broken air conditioner into a cool new jazz song

• Spider Man swing-dancers