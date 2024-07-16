Marjorie Taylor Greene turns up her violent rhetoric

Forgetting the Moron Rebellion she helped foment, Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene depicts Democrats as the murderous mob.

Channeling the rage, she must feel at being passed over for VP for a chump like JD Vance, Marjorie Taylor Greene declared that Democrats would be murdering Republicans in the streets had Joe Biden been shot. She also decried any ideas of toning it down, or working with Democrats. In Greene's view, this is the war. America is the battlefront. The idea of reaching across the aisle is impossible and Democrats, liberals and "others" are all to be despised.

"Then they have spent the past eight years vilifying us, demonizing us," Greene said.

"Hillary Clinton labeled us as deplorables," she ranted. "They called President Trump Hitler. They called all of us Nazis. They called all of us fascist, called us a threat to democracy. President Trump is going to destroy democracy. He's going to become a dictator."

"We're not unifying with that. There is no unity with that."