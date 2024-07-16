New images of US Defense Department's secret drone that looks like a UFO

This is the brand spankin' new XRQ-73, the Department of Defense's new stealth drone in its SHEPARD (Series Hybrid Electric Propulsion AiRcraft Demonstration) program.

"The idea behind a DARPA X-prime program is to take emerging technologies and burn down system-level integration risks to quickly mature a new missionized long endurance aircraft design that can be fielded quickly," says Steve Komadina, SHEPARD program manager. "The SHEPARD program is maturing a specific propulsion architecture and power class as an exemplar of potential benefits for the Department of Defense."

There aren't many details about the aircraft available beyond its weight of 1,250 pounds and that it's expected to be flying before the end of the year.

image: Northrop Grumman/Shutterstock

