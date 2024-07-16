Project 2025 is also very racist

Journalist Michael Harriot took a deep dive into Project 2025 and called out many of the dog whistles and racist policies that lie within.

From every angle, Project 2025 is a fascist plan to wrest control of the United States, against the intention of its Founding Fathers and in opposition to everything representative democracy is about. Michael Harriot examined convicted felon Donald Trump's plan for America, Agenda47, and compared it to all 922 pages of Project 2025. What he found is that Agenda47 is the campaign document, a condensed and approachable version of Project 2025, which is the user manual.

Every Black person has a cousin or aunt who works in the federal government. While the civilian federal workforce is disproportionately white at the highest levels, in March 2021, nearly half (46.7%) of low-level government employees were non-white. In fact, African-American government workers are overrepresented in the federal government. This is the "swamp" that Trump wants to drain. The "fundamental principle" guiding this pro-white project is a plan to embed conservative-minded political appointees (pronounced "white pee pull") throughout the federal government. However, it is illegal to discriminate based on race, ethnicity or political affiliation. Trump's deputy secretaries can't ask prospective workers if they have accepted Donald J. Christ as their lord and savior. So, how do they plan to draft a minion of MAGA workers into the federal workforce? Project 2025. The Grio

You should read Harriot's piece in its entirety. Project 2025 is a plan book for implementing all the horrible wink-wink-nudge-nudge bullshit white supremacists have wanted for years.

