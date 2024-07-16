RFK Jr. apologizes to Trump after son Bobby leaks their ridiculous vaccine phone conversation (video)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump had a ridiculous conversation about vaccines that was leaked by RFK Jr.'s son, Bobby Kennedy III. Apparently, Bobby took advantage of the fact that an in-house videographer was around at the time of the call. (See video below, posted by NBC's Brandy Zadrozny.)

"Remember, I wanted to do small doses, small doses," Trump says, as footage shows a stiff Kennedy listening to the ex-president on his phone's speaker. "When you feed a baby a vaccination that is like 38 different vaccines and it looks like it's meant for a horse, not a 10 pound or 20 pound baby. Did you ever see the size of it? It's this massive…"

"Then you see the baby starting to change radically. I've seen it too many times," Trump continues, conjuring up images of the mutant baby from It's Alive. "Then you hear that it doesn't have an impact, right? You and I talked about that a long time ago."

Kennedy silently listens, as if he's unsure what to make of the bumbling MAGA leader, when Trump then pivots to buttering him up, telling the Independent candidate, "Anyway, I would love for you to do stuff. And I think it would be so good for you and so big for you.And we're going to win. We're going to win. We're way ahead of the guy."

Kennedy has apologized to Trump for the leaked audio, according to Mediaite, and has since deleted the video. But, naturally, not before others reposted it on X and elsewhere.

From Mediaite:

In the now-deleted video, recorded on Sunday, the day after the assassination attempt against Trump at his Pennsylvania rally, Bobby Kennedy III wrote that the former president can be heard "giving his real opinion to my dad about vaccinating kids." In his initial post, Bobby Kennedy III added that he believed "these sorts of conversations should be had in public." He also lambasted Senator JD Vance (R-OH) who Trump announced Monday as his running mate, saying that the former president had chosen "JD 'fire all the unvaccinated nurses' Vance" over "unity" – in a suggestion that his father was being considered as a potential choice. Soon after posting, Bobby Kennedy III deleted the tweet featuring the video. In response to the leak, Kennedy Jr. wrote that "when President Trump called" he was "taping with an in-house videographer." He added: "I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president

Whoops. Seems like RFK Jr.'s son posted and has since deleted video of a call between RFK Jr. and Trump after the shooting. In the video Trump repeats his old (false) claims about childhood vaccines, suggesting the vaccine schedule causes injuries in babies. https://t.co/K4RWXfoudS pic.twitter.com/KZcSBVtxWE — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) July 16, 2024

