Rudy Giuliani trips over his own feet, just like his legal defense

Rudy G had difficulty walking across a room at the Republican Convention. It appears he is uninjured.

I can only imagine, the excitement and busy schedule during the convention has Mr. Giuliani so exhausted he just ran out of energy and took a tumble. Some folks were quick to blame the drink, but Rudy has been clear he has never had a drinking problem. There are reports of a drinking problem.

Rudy Giuliani falls during a walk-through on the floor of three RNC. He walked off and appeared fine@SpectrumNewsDC pic.twitter.com/gjJI7mb9z6 — John Park (@johnpeytonpark) July 16, 2024

Previously:

• Watch Rudy Giuliani's goof when asked if he's an alcoholic

• Rudy Giuliani sued by former employee, who says he forced her into oral sex while he talked to Donald Trump

• Rudy Giuliani's descent into debt and despair at Mar-a-Lago: a 'nightmare world' of bankruptcy

• IRS presents Rudy Giuliani with bill for $549,435.26 in unpaid taxes