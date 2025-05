IKEA SÄGGEN: A long "minimalist" "desk" made by placing an Ikea countertop between two sets of legs, tresles or drawers, characterized by limited functionality, shallow depth and inevitable deflection due to the lack of lengthwise support. [0][1][2]

IKEA STIFFÅN: A length of 2×4 lumber bolted underneath an Ikea countertop to prevent it from SÅGGEN.

