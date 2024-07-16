These US states have the "worst quality of life" according to new study

What US states have the "worst quality of life"? As part of CNBC's annual report on America's Top States for Business, they rate states on "multiple livability factors including crime rates, health care, air quality and child care."

"We also consider worker protections, and legal safeguards against discrimination of all kinds," write the editors. "And, we look at personal freedom including reproductive rights."

This year's winner (loser?) is Texas! While the air quality there is high, its weaknesses include "Rproductive Rights, Health Care, Voting Rights, Inclusiveness, Worker Protections."

According to CNBC, "there are some anecdotal accounts of people leaving the state over its abortion ban and its anti-LGBTQ+ laws. But for now, statistically speaking, people keep pouring into the state with America's worst quality of life."

Here's the full list of US states with the worst quality of life. Don't hate the player, hate the game.

1. Texas

2. Indiana

3. Alabama

4. Oklahoma

5. Arkanasa

6. Tennessee

7. Missouri

8. Louisiana

9. Kansas

10. Arizona

