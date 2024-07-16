Trump's VP pick shares great reasons not to vote Trump

Daily Kos offers this collection of JD Vance's claiming he will "never" vote for Donald Trump.

Amongst the many things to not like about JD Vance is his absolute willingness to flip-flop for his political gain. Vance, now the proudest son of the MAGA movement, once warned against Donald Trump and the MAGAs. Vance is the heir apparent and looks to take up Donald's mantle, and he's gotten there by being as extreme as you can be. There is a long list of quotes from Vance disparaging Trump, tho.

I'm a "never Trump" guy. I never liked him. I don't know who I'm gonna vote for. I'm definitely not gonna vote for Trump because I think that he's projecting very complex problems onto simple villains. I quickly realized that Trump's actual policy proposals, such as they are, range from immoral to absurd. Trump instead offers a political high, a promise to "Make America Great Again" without a single good idea regarding how. [His] promises are the needle in America's collective vein. … Trump is cultural heroin. He makes some feel better for a bit. But he cannot fix what ails them, and one day they'll realize it. Whether he wins or not, people are going to wake up and realize these problems are still there. Daily Kos

This year's Republican slate does not attempt to move towards the middle. Instead, it marches towards Gilead.

