What would happen if you were swallowed by a sperm whale?

Hopefully, you'll never find yourself inside the intestines of a sperm whale. Learn what the journey into its stomach would be like. Unfortunately, once you get swallowed by a sperm whale, there's likely no backtracking.

You may stay alive for a moment as you slide down the whale's throat, though. The video shows what this would be like, and it doesn't look very pleasant. I feel sorry for anyone that has met this terrible fate! Once you reach the whale's tummy, the acids and lack of air in there will kill you.

The moral of this video is to try and avoid getting swallowed by a whale.

See also: Whales attack and sink a yacht