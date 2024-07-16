Why you are "significantly more likely" to die on your birthday

birthday death day Ekaterina Vidiasova/shutterstock.com

You could die on any day, but birthdays are special because they have a better-than-average change of being your deathday.

According to Holly McHugh at BBC Science Focus, a 2012 Swiss study identified a "13.8 percent rise in the number of people aged 60 and older who meet their end on their actual birthdays, compared to other days."

Reasons cited:

  • Excessive alcohol consumption during birthday celebrations, leading to increased risky behavior and accidents
  • People with terminal illnesses holding on until their birthday as a milestone before letting go
  • "Birthday blues" causing sadness or depression, potentially increasing suicide risk
  • Possible errors in death registration records, though this is unlikely to account for the full effect

The next time your birthday rolls around, consider celebrating with a nice cup of mint tea and a good book. After all, the best gift you can give yourself is making it to your next birthday.

Previously:
Peaches the pet skunk enjoys a birthday cupcake (video)