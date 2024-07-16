Why you are "significantly more likely" to die on your birthday

You could die on any day, but birthdays are special because they have a better-than-average change of being your deathday.

According to Holly McHugh at BBC Science Focus, a 2012 Swiss study identified a "13.8 percent rise in the number of people aged 60 and older who meet their end on their actual birthdays, compared to other days."

Reasons cited:

Excessive alcohol consumption during birthday celebrations, leading to increased risky behavior and accidents

People with terminal illnesses holding on until their birthday as a milestone before letting go

"Birthday blues" causing sadness or depression, potentially increasing suicide risk

Possible errors in death registration records, though this is unlikely to account for the full effect

The next time your birthday rolls around, consider celebrating with a nice cup of mint tea and a good book. After all, the best gift you can give yourself is making it to your next birthday.

