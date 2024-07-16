Why you are "significantly more likely" to die on your birthday

You could die on any day, but birthdays are special because they have a better-than-average change of being your deathday.
According to Holly McHugh at BBC Science Focus, a 2012 Swiss study identified a "13.8 percent rise in the number of people aged 60 and older who meet their end on their actual birthdays, compared to other days."
Reasons cited:
- Excessive alcohol consumption during birthday celebrations, leading to increased risky behavior and accidents
- People with terminal illnesses holding on until their birthday as a milestone before letting go
- "Birthday blues" causing sadness or depression, potentially increasing suicide risk
- Possible errors in death registration records, though this is unlikely to account for the full effect
The next time your birthday rolls around, consider celebrating with a nice cup of mint tea and a good book. After all, the best gift you can give yourself is making it to your next birthday.
Previously:
• Peaches the pet skunk enjoys a birthday cupcake (video)