An angry Lauren Boebert compares Trump to Jesus

False equivalences have long been the center point of Trump worship, and Colorado's Lauren Boebert dives right in.

Boebert passionately explains cancel-culture, of which she seems to continually escape, in terms of her religious convictions. The congressperson from Colorado frequently declares her affinity for the Jesus, but behaves in ways that suggest she's never really heard what his story is all about. Once again, Boebert somehow things the Orange Menace was sent by "god."

During a livestream last night, Rep. Lauren Boebert compared Trump to God in that they "speak the truth."



"They tried to cancel Jesus. You can't cancel God!" pic.twitter.com/3nFj7HIDBA — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) July 15, 2024

Republican Lauren Boebert has said both Donald Trump and Jesus are both victims of cancel culture, following the attempted assassination of the former president. While fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene previously likened Trump to famous "persecuted" figures from history, including Nelson Mandela, Boebert went a bit further. The Colorado Republican, who is no stranger to cancel culture after famously being kicked out of a Denver theatre during a performance of Beetlejuice last year, expressed her views on X/Twitter. During a live stream, the Trump devotee ranted about truth, comparing Jesus to Trump. Pink News

