Anaheim PD needs a CyberTruck to help with community outreach

Flashy toys for Anaheim's boys in blue! A mediocre EV truck that may lock them inside is high on their list of acquisitions.

At first thought, when I heard that Anaheim's police were using Tesla sedans as patrol cars, I thought, "I hope they don't get locked inside when responding to a call." Then I realized it might be safer for everyone involved if the Police were trapped in their cars. Anaheim PD's desire for the truck isn't even as a work vehicle; it is just to show something shiny off.

The email Sergeant Jacob Gallacher, of the Anaheim Police Department, sent in early February read "P.S. I spoke with the Chief yesterday and we still want to be the first police agency to have a Cybertruck. If anyone can make that happen, I know it is you!" Gallacher sent the email to James Hedland from UP.FIT, a company that sells modified Teslas for use by law enforcement. The email was part of a conversation about the department's use of Teslas. Gallacher later told 404 Media that the email was something of "a joke," but reaffirmed the agency's wish to obtain a Cybertruck before other agencies, even if more for "community engagement" than using it as a patrol vehicle. 404Media

Previously:

• Tesla Cybertruck Police Vehicle revealed

• Tesla is 'upgrading' early Cybertrucks

• Cow collides with Tesla, breaks windows, poops on hood. Cow OK.