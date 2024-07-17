Biden begins to address corruption on the Supreme Court

Washington Post reports the Biden administration is about to endorse significant changes to the Supreme Court.

After long-standing back and looking baffled at the Roberts court's chaos, the Biden administration appears ready to endorse legislation aimed at reigning in the corruption. Term limits, ethics codes, and even a potential constitutional amendment to limit the gift of board immunity the Supreme Court recently gave the Presidency are all on the table.

He is also weighing whether to call for a constitutional amendment to eliminate broad immunity for presidents and other constitutional officeholders, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations. The announcement would mark a major shift for Biden, a former chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who has long resisted calls to make substantive changes to the high court. The potential changes come in response to growing outrage among his supporters about recent ethics scandals surrounding Justice Clarence Thomas and decisions by the new court majority that have changed legal precedent on issues including abortion and federal regulatory powers. … "I'm going to need your help on the Supreme Court, because I'm about to come out — I don't want to prematurely announce it — but I'm about to come out with a major initiative on limiting the court. … I've been working with constitutional scholars for the last three months, and I need some help," Biden said, according to a transcript of the call obtained by The Washington Post. Washington Post

Even if they get the current legislation around term limits through the Senate, the House is a toilet.

