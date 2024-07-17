Costco now selling prepper food buckets for the imminent apocalypse

If you didn't already know, Costco is your one-stop shop for all your pre-apocalypse prepper needs. Now, they've made it much easier to have peace of mind and a full belly when the end times come.

The Readywise Emergency Food Supply Bucket is packed with 25,000 calories of freeze-dried favorites they promise will last on the shelf up to 25 years. There are 150 servings of apple cinnammon cereal, cheesy macaroni, teriyaki rice, potatoes and chicken-flavored pot pie, tomato basil soup with pasta, and other delicacies. The price is around $80 online but you might do better at your local Costco store.

As ABC7 reports, "the retailer offers similar products that include a Chef's Banquet one month supply with 380 servings for $189.99 and, yes, an entire pallet of 36 Readywise buckets for $2,500, offering a whopping total of 5,400 servings."

Previously:

• Preppers: suburban survivalists

• The main man for survivalist chow and prepper food