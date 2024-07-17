Girl flies off carnival ride at Indiana county fair after others had reportedly complained about same ride

A girl flew out of a carnival ride head first at an Indiana county fair Monday night after others had complained about the ride.

It was on the first day of the week-long Dubois County 4-H Fair when, on the "Rock and Roll" ride, "the girl right next to me flew out," posted a witness on Facebook, via The Kansas City Star. The witness said she was "holding tight to the bar," screaming "Stop the ride, she fell out!" several times before the ride operator seemed to notice. "We went around at least 3 times before they finally stopped the ride."

While the injured girl — who reportedly was not securely strapped into the ride — was sent to the hospital, the ride continued to operate. But after word got out, the local 4-H Council later announced on Facebook that it had "decided to remove the rides from the midway for the rest of the week."

Commenters overwhelmingly supported the decision, with one calling it a "Good call!"

"I was on it with my 4 and 7 year old grandkids and their strap loosened up," added the commenter, "and I was holding on to the 4 year old for dear life and we started screaming stop and they stopped the ride and let us off and apologized."

From The Kansas City Star:

David Hosick with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security told WEHT the "Rock and Roll" ride was not properly secured. He said the ride had multiple violations. "I do not have a list of those specific violations yet; however, the ride was ordered closed and is not permitted to operate in Indiana until the repairs are made," he told the Dubois County Free Press. "The owner has 30 days to comply, and the ride cannot be put back into service until it passes a compliance inspection by IDHS."

