Livestream of man making the world record for longest slackline attempt

Recently, a live stream of Jan Roose making the world record for the longest slackline attempt was filmed.

The livestream alternates between Roose's POV and a bird' s-eye view of him walking the slackline above the scenic Messina Straits. I can't even imagine walking a slackline for three hours at this height. What an incredible achievement for Roose!

From YouTube:

"Three time slackline world champion Jaan Roose is attempting to set a new world record for the longest slackline. To do this he will walk across a 3.6 kilometre line suspended above the Messina Straits between mainland Italy and Sicily, exposed to the heat and changeable winds at the heights of over 200 metres above the sea. "

