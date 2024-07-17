Marjorie Taylor Greene utters strange sounds on the RNC stage: "She knows she's making that noise, right?" (video)

When Marjorie Taylor Greene isn't barking, she's uttering a string of sounds unknown to the human ear, as Jon Stewart noticed after watching her last night at the Republican National Convention.

During the convention's second night, where "unity" was the supposed theme, the Daily Show host first quipped about the absurdity of having Georgia's Congress-divider on stage. "One particularly fiery member of Congress struggled mightily as her body rejected the unity theme, as though it were transplanted like a monkey heart."

Stewart then pointed out how every line delivered by the Georgia Congressnut was followed by a strange, low-pitched, uh — "giggle" (?) for lack of a better explanation.

"Sh–She knows she's making that noise, right?" Stewart asked incredulously after playing clips of Marge's bizarre delivery.

"Or is that the noise when the interior monologue is going, 'Marjorie, there's gonna be plenty of time to talk about Satanic Democrats, just keep it in, Marjorie, just… " The comedian then tried to imitate Greene's alien sounds, but that proved to be a challenge too ambitious even for a pro like Stewart. (See video below, posted by The Daily Show.)

Via HuffPost

