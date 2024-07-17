Mechanical keyboard shaped like the Batman symbol

Redditor AffectionateWin7178 designed and created this handsome split keyboard shaped like the Batman symbol. Be sure to read and intimately study AffectionateWin7178's post detailing the development and making of the gadget, which includes more photos of the outcome.

Hackaday's Kristina Panos:

This is a takeoff of Zazu, a custom case printed for the monoblock split designed by [AlSaMoMo]. A friend of [rain2] made a ZMK PCB for the Zazu about a month ago, and they dreamed up the case design together. Among our first questions were of course, how do you type without those bat wings digging into your palms? But evidently, they are designed not to get in the way at all during use.

It makes me think its high time the franchise was returned to its days of high camp. Joker, that's a lot of mechanical keyboards.

Previously:

• The dark truth about mechanical keyboards and gaming

• Mechanical keyboards for photo editing

• Is this the perfect mechanical keyboard?