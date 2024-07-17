Silly goats caught dancing on top of car when they think nobody is watching (video)

A couple of Colorado hikers ended a day on the trails to find their car stamped with a wild new design.

"Those are hoof prints! There was a goat on my car!…Hilarious!" one of them said, posting evidence of what looked like a dance party that had taken place on top of their Subaru. Wishing they had been there to witness the shindig, they added, "If you were on Blue Sky today and got a picture of the goat on my car please send it to me!" (See first video below, posted by superglamp.)

Soon after, the hikers got their wish. "We came back to hoof prints all over the car and knew there had been shenanigans but this was better than we could've ever imagined," they posted, along with a new video that a photographer, who happened to catch the silly goats in action — and who happened to see the hikers' post — sent them. (See second video below.)

@superglamp Goats on my car while we were hiking Tour de Abyss. We came back to hoof prints all over the car and knew there had been shenanigans but this was better than we could've ever imagined. Both the @Subaru of America, Inc. and @Yakimaracks held up against the field testing. Best products on the market! Thank you to @Michael Ryno Photography (IG: mnryno) for capturing this footage. Go give him some follows both here on TT and IG. He's got great content! #mountbluesky #mountaingoats #subaru #subaruoutback #yakimaracks #14ers #colorado ♬ original sound – Superglamp

From Advnture:

As some commenters on the post suggest, the clip almost looks like an advert for Subaru. And the company itself even responded to the original TikTok video (we've embedded the Instagram version, because the image is larger), saying, "People have said we're the GOAT but didn't think this was what it meant." Responding to another comment about insurance claims, superglamp replied, "Shockingly there weren't any dents but I still have the prints on the car because I don't want to wash them off."

