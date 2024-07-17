Silly walks, inspired and approved by the Ministry of Silly Walks

John Cleese, dedicated civil servant from the Ministry of Silly Walks, recently posted this terrific rendition of silly walks from the Igor Moiseyev Ballet, stating that the Ministry "applauds this brilliant display of excellence."

The clip of delightfully silly walking/dancing was originally posted by the Igor Moiseyev Ballet on their YouTube channel, with the accompanying text (the original was in Russian, so this is Google Translate's version):

Rehearsal of "Night on Bald Mountain" in the concert program on June 24-25. Ballet by Igor Moiseyev. On June 24-25 we close the season in Moscow. On our home stage we will show two one-act ballets "Evening in a Tavern" and "Night on Bald Mountain."

Enjoy the fun! It might just inspire you to create your own silly walks!

