The San Diego Zoo's tapir makes some new capybara friends

A baby tapir befriends a herd of capybara, and it is a shame they don't have a better name for a grouping of capybara.

Earlier this month, we brought you news of the new Baird's tapir who had been born at the San Diego Zoo and who, at the time, didn't yet have a name. The zoo was leaving it up to the public to decide between Hayetzi (a Mayan word for "moon droplet"), Ixchel (the Mayan goddess of the moon), Melancia (the Portuguese word for "watermelon"), and Soona (an Otomí name that means "moon").

I'm back to report that the sweetly snouted tot now has a name—she'll be known as Soona, which I think is a terrific name (although I preferred Ixchel)! Soona is doing well, as evidenced by this video recently shared by the zoo. And even better, according to these photos shared on Instagram, Soona is now attempting to make friends with the capybaras she shares an enclosure with! Zoo Girl SD, who shared the adorable snaps, explains:

One-month-old Baird's Tapir calf Soona seems to understand that the simple gesture of a smile can be the foundation of a beautiful friendship! Here's hoping that this Capybara is impressed, because I'm dying for an adorable interspecies friendship! Soona seems to be showing interest in the Capybaras and has been inching closer to them this past week when she has the opportunity. Swipe for more moments that are keeping my hopes alive. In the last photo, Capybara youngster Ana was holding still while Soona checked her out up close and personal 🥰

I can't believe two of my favorite animals are in the process of forming an interspecies friendship. I might actually die from cuteness overload!

Previously:

• Someone sent me a surprise capybara in the mail!

• Please enjoy this capybara parade

• Of course there is a capybara café in Tokyo

• Adorable capybara dramatically rescued from storm drain

• Capybara enjoys meditating in the bath