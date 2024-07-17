This CHAT+ Communication Multipoint headset offers long-term comfort at just $99.95

TL;DR: For a limited time, this noise-canceling CHAT+ Communications Multipoint headset is just $99.95 (reg. $129). It offers comfort that those in-ear buds can't provide.

Tired of the typical, isolating headsets that cut you off from the world around you? It's time to upgrade to the CHAT+ Communication Multipoint Headset. Priced at just $99.95, this innovative headset offers the best of both worlds—delivering premium audio directly to your inner ears while keeping your surroundings audible. Perfect for both professional and personal use, the CHAT+ headset ensures you stay connected and aware.

Unlike traditional headsets, the CHAT+ sits on the outside of your ears. This unique design directs high-quality sound to your inner ears without completely covering them, letting you enjoy immersive audio while staying tuned into your environment, which can add a level of safety in public spaces.

It also features a flexible environmental noise canceling (ENC) boom microphone to help ensure your voice comes through loud and clear. It filters out background noise, making your calls sound professional and undisturbed, whether at home or in a crowded coffee shop.

The CHAT+ headset's multipoint connectivity allows you to connect to more than one device at once. You can seamlessly switch between your smartphone, laptop, or tablet without the hassle of reconnecting each time.

Lightweight and stylish, it was designed with comfort in mind. Loops go over your ears to keep it in place, so whether you're in long meetings, gaming sessions, or just relaxing with music, the fit and feel shouldn't bother you.

With Bluetooth 5.3, six hours of battery life, and a water-resistant design, this headset is a great option if you're a remote worker, gamer, customer service rep, or someone who needs to make or take calls often.

Combining innovative design, premium audio, and practical safety features, this headset is perfect for a variety of users who want to step up their communication game.

This noise-canceling CHAT+ Communications Multipoint headset is just $99.95 (reg. $129) for a limited time.

