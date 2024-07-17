Watch a wingsuit flier glide through a narrow rock formation known as The Death Star. I love how he looks like a giant flying squirrel or bat in his black wingsuit.

A wingsuit is used in a type of skydiving where the flier is dressed in a webbed jumpsuit that allows them to glide around before pulling a parachute.

Watching the guy in the video get close to the edges of the rock formation gave me so much second-hand anxiety. The birdseye camera angle makes this video a lot of fun to watch, though. As a viewer, it feels like you're flying right above him.

See also: https://boingboing.net/2009/01/14/wingsuit-base-jumper.html