You'll get a free year of Microsoft 365 with this sleek 14-inch ASUS laptop!

TL;DR: Upgrade your laptop to this ultra-sleek ASUS laptop. It comes with a wide 14-inch NanoEdge display, Windows 11 as its OS, and even a free year of Microsoft 365 for only $184.99!

Back up, Apple! You're not the only one who can design razor-thin laptops. If you're a PC fan and are looking for a device that's just as slim as Apple's, powerful, and comes with a host of other handy and unique features, you'll love this ASUS laptop.

The ASUS Ultra Thin Laptop is designed for portability and functionality, constructed with an interior designed to support powerful computing and extras that make this the ideal laptop for any student or professional. For a limited time, it's available for $184.99!

Whether you're grinding away during the work week answering emails and creating slide decks or a student who needs to have multiple tabs of research open for a project, this ASUS laptop's Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor and 4GB of RAM are designed for seamless multi-tasking.

Need to store your work proposals, family photos, or GIFs to send to your coworkers (don't worry, we won't tell your boss!)? This device's 128GB of eMMC storage is more than plenty for files and photos galore. Plus, the ultra-sleek 14-inch HD NanoEdge display is the ideal medium for viewing any project, image, or doc, as it offers a wider view and immersive experience.

This ASUS laptop also comes with Windows 11 as its OS in S mode, the 100% app-based edition of Windows that ensures your apps will work well and securely. You even have the option to switch out this mode for free if you'd like to install additional apps!

Not only that, this laptop arrives with an incredible perk: one free year of Microsoft 365 Personal! Yup, think Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, etc. — you'll have them all, and ready to use immediately after purchase.

Wondering how you're able to get this ASUS laptop's features (and more!) at an incredible price? It's thanks to its new, open-box status. This laptop was probably excess inventory and its packaging has extra handling, but other than that, it's discounted even though it's still in new condition.

There's a limited time to get this 14-inch ASUS Ultra Thin Laptop with a free year of Microsoft 365 for $184.99, so act now!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.