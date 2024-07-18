Biden gets Covid hours after saying he'd drop out of race if "some medical condition" emerged (video)

After weeks of standing firm that nothing but the Lord Almighty could get in the way of his candidacy, President Joe Biden has changed his tune, telling BET that he would consider dropping out of the race "if I had some medical condition that emerged." (See video below, posted by Politico.)

Hours after the BET clip ran, Biden came down with Covid-19, causing him to cancel his Nevada campaign event so that he could isolate.

His softer stance on whether or not he will stay in the race also came after California Rep. Adam Schiff called for Biden to "pass the torch… And in doing so, secure his legacy of leadership by allowing us to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election."

From Daily Beast:

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement made at a Las Vegas convention center where he'd been scheduled to speak on Wednesday afternoon. The announcement was made by Janet Murguía, the president and CEO of UnidosUS, the Latino civil rights and advocacy organization hosting the event, just hours after the 81-year-old Biden said in an interview that he would drop out of the presidential race only if diagnosed with a serious "medical condition." A reporter in the White House press pool tweeted minutes later that Biden had boarded Air Force One and was headed home to Delaware. … Hours earlier, BET News had aired a clip of the president suggesting in an interview that he'd reconsider his re-election bid if diagnosed with a serious medical condition. Biden's positive test also comes hours after Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), a top House Democrat and close ally to former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, became the 23rd Democrat in Congress to call for the president to exit the race.

This is the first time Biden said a theoretical medical condition could cause him to drop out.



Two weeks ago, he said only the Lord Almighty could get him to exit the race. Last week, he said it would only happen if aides showed him proof he couldn't win. https://t.co/oDImUEYPch pic.twitter.com/PxslBe5VSs — POLITICO (@politico) July 17, 2024

