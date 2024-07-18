Fox cuts away from Guilfoyle's RNC speech to a dog interview

Fox News airs a dog interview over Guilfoyle's speech and cracks a Kristi Noem slaughtering animals joke.

Rumors that the convicted felon slept through his son, Don Jr's speech, Rudy G's St. Vitus dance, and now speakers no one wants to hear. Attacks on "cosmopolitan elites" and an energy level comparable to her chemically augmented finance, the aforementioned Junior are her signature, and she is really a one-beat drum.

As Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée was introduced at the event and walked out on stage, the network chose to cut to interviewer Johnny Belisario speaking to delegates and attendees—one of whom was a dog.

"We have a dog over here, our first dog delegate. How are you feeling?" Belisario said as he put a microphone in front of the animal's adorable face.

He then made a joke about Kristi Noem's dog-killing confession, explaining to his canine interviewee that the South Dakota governor "was the other night, so I think you should be good."

Guilfoyle was reportedly forced to resign from Fox News in 2018 amid claims of inappropriate behavior, including contested allegations that she showed pictures of male genitalia to colleagues.