Italian authorities seeking woman who "mimicked sex" with Bacchus statue in photos

The photos above went viral on social media over the weekend, sending Italian authorities into a tizzy. The images depict a woman pretending to get it on with a Bacchus statue in Florence. The statue—which stands on a street corner adjacent to the Ponte Vecchio bridge—is a replica of a 16th century work by Giambologna.

The Florence mayor was offended that the individual "mimicked sex" while "presumably in a state of inebriation" according to a statement from Florence City Hall.

According to CNN, authorities stated that "if identified, she would be fined and could be banned from the city for life, in line with an ordinance that prohibits any sort of abuse of cultural heritage in the country."

Seems to me though that Bacchus would have been delighted by the provocative prank.

Previously:

• Idiot tourist carved his name into an ancient Pompeii house

• Touron who thought it was a good idea to try and pet a grizzly bear gets swiped — not once but twice (video)

• 'Touron' who ignores warning signs at Yellowstone National Park for photo-op gets thrown in jail