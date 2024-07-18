Keep your devices and personal info free from ads and cyber threats with AdGuard!

TL;DR: If you're still gaming, browsing, and online shopping and dealing with ads, it's time to get AdGuard. Its comprehensive data privacy tools are now starting at just $11 for an individual plan and $19 for the family plan!

Remember when you could read Reddit and watch dog videos on YouTube without any pesky ads popping up? No? We don't either. If you're tired of unwarranted pop-ups and (somewhat sketchy!) ads ruining your online experience, you'll need AdGuard.

AdGuard is a comprehensive suite of data privacy tools aimed at eliminating ads, protecting your devices, and more. Thanks to Deal Days, which is our version of Prime Day, lifetime access to AdGuard starts at $11, but only until July 21!

Offering plans for individual users (#singlelife) and families, you can select the AdGuard plan that works best for you and your tech. The individual plan can secure up to three devices (perfect for your Apple ecosystem!), and the family plan covers up to nine devices, which is ideal for families or those with multiple devices. AdGuard is also compatible with Mac, PC, iOS, Android, desktops, and mobile devices.

Say farewell to the days of annoying ads when you add AdGuard to your arsenal. It can eliminate almost any kind of ad (so you don't accidentally click on a suspicious pop-up!) and ensure your gaming, streaming, and browsing experience stays uninterrupted.

Aside from banishing ads and pop-ups, this data privacy solution ensures your data and files truly remain private and hidden from trackers and activity analyzers. You can even enjoy malware protection, as AdGuard can shield your devices and accounts (no one wants their Instagram to get hacked!) from dangerous phishing, scams, etc.

Have iPad kids (no judgment here)? You'll love AdGuard's parental controls. They'll let you restrict access to content that could be inappropriate for your kiddos, ensuring they'll only be able to watch Peppa Pig or their usual YouTube crafting videos!

Deal Days only lasts a few more days, so don't let this price drop slip from your fingers.

You have until July 21 at 11:59 PM Pacific to protect your tech and grab:

No coupon is needed!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.