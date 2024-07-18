See how the ship gets in the bottle

Every time I see one of these, I wonder, "How did they get that toy ship into that glass bottle?"

This video shows how it's done by a guy whose life passion is bottling ships. Now that I know how ships get in those bottles, my mind is at ease.

"​​Jim Goodwin, a retired geologist, started out making model ships sans bottles, but eventually decided to take his ship-making skills a step further by building his first ship in a bottle. "I started out in December of 1999 when a friend of mine suggested that I try it," Goodwin tells Popular Mechanics. "So I read two books and I got hooked on the engineering aspect of having the mast collapse, as well as building the vessel so that it would insert into the mouth of the bottle and then [raise] the mast up and [make] sure that it would fit inside the bottle." YouTube

