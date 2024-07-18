Spirit Airlines gate agent freaks out on waiting passengers (video)

"All right! So everyone's gonna shut up and we're gonna say this once and we're only gonna say it again 'cause we're frustrated as hell!"

In the exhilarating video below, a Spirit Airlines gate agent at the Hollywood Burbank Airport flips out on passengers complaining about delayed boarding. Spirit said they're sorry. Really they are.

"We apologize to our guests for this experience, which does not reflect Spirit's high standards for guest service."

At this point, they should just publicly lower their standards so that customers aren't disappointed!

