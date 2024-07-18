Stephen King posts bone-chilling reminder of why Trump had to pick new VP running mate

If anyone knows how to make your skin crawl, it's Stephen King. And he just posted a bone-chilling reminder of why ex-president Donald Trump chose a new VP running mate.

"Just a reminder that the reason he has to pick a new VP is because his own supporters tried to kill his last one," the master of horror posted yesterday. (See post below.)

Of course King was referring to Trump's mad mob on Jan. 6 who built a gallows and noose at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and chanted, "Hang Mike Pence!"

Naturally, Pence was creeped out even before King's spine-tingling post, announcing in March, "It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year."

Via HuffPost



