The AVENGERS cast has dubbed the film in the Lakota language

The Lakota Language Reclamation Project has teamed up with Disney to produce a new version of The Avengers which features the original core cast members dubbing their lines in the Lakota language. As the executive producer explains in the video above:

Our ancestors, they were punished for speaking our language. Our language, it went underground. It was spoken in bedrooms when the matrons weren't there at boarding schools. It was spoken in dark rooms where nobody could hear them, but it was still spoken. […] Our idea is to put the language back into the homes of our people, and to be able to have them bond in such a way that they're having fun watching a movie and be totally integrated with the language of our people.

You can even see the actors coming together in video to work on pronunciation with the translators, which is pretty cool.

The Lakota translation of The Avengers is now available on Disney+, along with a Navajo translation of A New Hope. The Echo TV series also has a dub in the Choctaw language of the protagonist, and an episode of Marvel's What If…? was also released originally in Mohawk and Spanish with English subtitles by default.

The Avengers Cast Reassembles to Dub Film in Lakota Language [Vanessa Armstrong / Reactor Mag]

