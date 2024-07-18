This $80 gizmo transforms your smartwatch into a nostalgic tiny iPod

In an era of smartphone addiction, a new gadget promises to free us from our devices – by giving us another device.

A new product called tinyPod transforms your Apple Watch into a pseudo-iPod featuring a nostalgic physical scroll wheel that "actually scrolls." It's compatible with various Apple Watch models, including the Ultra, and comes in two versions: a $79.99 model with the scroll wheel and a $29.99 "lite" version without it.

The website claims the tinyPod offers features like phone calls, music playback, messaging, and even Apple Pay functionality. It has 32GB of storage for offline media and promises multi-day battery life with wrist detection turned off.

While the concept of leaving your phone at home is appealing, it's hard to ignore the irony of replacing one device with another. The tinyPod seems to be solving a problem created by technology with… more technology. I feel the irrational need to buy one.

Previously:

• Slow motion video of an Apple Watch ejecting water