Tucker Carlson says fathers should attack school staff

Tucker Carlson, the pampered frozen food fortune heir, wants fathers to risk jail time by slugging school employees. At the Heritage Foundation's Policy Fest, the phony tough guy waxed nostalgic about his imaginary childhood utopia where fathers settled disagreements by pummeling educators. He declared,

"In the country that I grew up in, the dad would just punch the counselor out. You know, 'Put me in jail, I don't care.'"

It sounds like the country he grew up in wasn't America, but rather a place called "Punchy Dad Land."

It's not surprising that Tucker, who's never had to worry about bail money, would tell dads to risk incarceration over school disputes. He's built his career on cheering others to engage in risky, violent behavior from the comfort and safety of his TV studio, never having to face the real-world consequences of following his own toxic advice.

