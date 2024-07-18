UCLA plans a garden for tripping during psychedelic medicine studies

As evidence of the efficacy of psychedelic medicine continues to mount, UCLA plans to build a rooftop garden for people to trip in beautiful natural surroundings.

"Lined with native plants and frequented by birds and butterflies, with group seating and small, private treatment rooms, the top deck of the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior is being reimagined as a state-of-the-art living laboratory to study Ecological Medicine and psychedelic therapies," the university explains.

The project represents "an audacious vision that many of us have for reinventing biomedicine," says (Semel Institute director Helena) Hansen, also co-founder and director of Project ReConnect, UCLA's Ecological Medicine and Psychedelic Studies Initiative.



"Rather than focusing further inward, at the exclusively molecular or neuronal level (we want) to actually turn outward," Dr. Hansen said at a recent symposium presented by Project ReConnect, "to how we can foster connections with each other, foster connections with the natural world with plants and animals, and where necessary, bring the natural world of plants and animals into the biomedical clinic."

What a wonderful expression of the "setting" piece of "set and setting," an approach to shaping a positive psychedelic experience! As popularized by Dr. Timothy Leary in the 1960s, the "set" is the mindset of the individual going into the experience and the "setting" is the physical and social environment in which they'll be tripping.

