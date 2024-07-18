Yes!! Kamala Harris brings down the house with supercharged speech in North Carolina (video)

Vice President Kamala Harris brought the house down today at a campaign stop in North Carolina, engaging the electric crowd with an energy Democrats haven't seen in months.

"Here's the thing, if you claim to stand for unity, you need to do more than just use the word," she said to a burst of applause, after warning that ex-president Trump and running mate JD Vance have not talked about their "extreme" and "divisive" plans laid out in Project 2025. "You cannot claim you stand for unity if you are pushing an agenda that deprives whole groups of Americans of basic freedoms, opportunity and dignity."

Harris' invigorating speech only snowballed, picking up speed as she went, until, towards the end, her audience was cheering after every phrase she uttered. "Do we want to live in a country of freedom?…" Yes! shouted the crowd. "…compassion?…" Yes! "…and rule of law?… Yes! "…Or, a country of chaos… No! "…fear…" No! "…and hate?…" Nooo!

And as if her complete command of the room wasn't enough, then came the crescendo. "Are you ready to make your voices heard?"… YES! … Do we believe in freedom? … YES!! … "Do we believe in opportunity?" … YES!!!…"Do we believe in the promise of America?! And are we ready to fight for it?!" YES!!!! "And when we fight, we win." [Standing ovation.]

Wow. This is what has been missing. More of this, please!

(See first video below for the Harris "crescendo," posted by Acyn. Or the second video below for the full 14-minute speech, posted by Medias Touch.)

VP: Are you ready to make your voices heard? Do we believe in freedom? Do we believe in opportunity? Do we believe in the promise of America? pic.twitter.com/8NeqIcVnTO — Acyn (@Acyn) July 18, 2024

FULL SPEECH: Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns in North Carolina pic.twitter.com/1Ej15Xeztf — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 18, 2024

