$21k nightmare: Norwegian Cruise Line abandons family in Alaska 

Ever had a vacation from hell? The Galt family's Alaskan cruise adventure puts your sunburn and lost luggage to shame.



This Oklahoma clan of nine, including six kids and grandma, found themselves marooned in Alaska when their Norwegian Encore cruise ship sailed off without them. Why? A bus snafu after a lumberjack show left them stranded on the dock, waving goodbye to their belongings, medication, and some passports.



As family member Jill Galt put it, "When you talk about cruise nightmares, this is the definition of it."



The family had to cough up a whopping $21,000 just to get home, including $9,000 in customs fees for missing a stop in Canada.



After the news broke about the Galt family's vacation disaster, Norwegian Cruise Line suddenly shows concern. They told Good Morning America that they would reimburse expenses and waive the customs fees. How kind of them to fix a problem they caused!



Here's a money-saving suggestion for Norwegian: Maybe don't ditch your passengers in remote places?

