Airline luggage scam: Carry-on sizes slashed by 55%

Remember when you could actually bring a roller bag on a plane without paying extra? According to Frommers, airlines have slashed allowed carry-on sizes by up to 55% since 2018. Ryanair takes the cake for most egregious downsizing, cutting dimensions from 55 x 40 x 20cm to a measly 40 x 20 x 25cm. For reference, a man's shoe is longer. Hope you weren't planning on packing clothes!

This isn't just about comfort for other passengers – it's a blatant cash grab. Emma Coulthurst of TravelSupermarket nails it: "The reduced allowances mean many common carry-on bags that would have been fine just a few years ago are now too large to bring on board without paying extra fees." How convenient for the airlines' bottom lines.

And don't expect any help from regulators. There are no legal protections for carry-on sizes in Europe or the US. So what's a traveler to do? Break out the ruler and start measuring. Pack light, or prepare to pay up.

