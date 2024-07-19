AOC bashes Biden-bashing Democratic colleagues in midnight livestream rant: "It's bullsh*t" (video)

While most of us were sleeping last night, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was up livestreaming for nearly an hour to call out the efforts of her Biden-bashing Democratic colleagues as BS. Or, to put it more eloquently, what she hears behind closed doors "is a bunch of horseshit!"

"I think that people need to understand the reality and the gravity of what these people are proposing," the New York Congresswoman said live on Instagram in the wee hours of this morning. "I do think that people are talking about this without having eyes wide open."

She then set the record straight, as she sees it, on what her colleagues are envisioning if Biden if were to drop out.

"If you think that there is consensus among the people who want Joe Biden to leave that they will support Kamala — Vice President Harris — you would be mistaken," she said. "I'm in these rooms. I see what they say in conversations. A lot of them are not just interested in removing the president. They are interested in removing the whole ticket."

She then moved on to what she called utter BS. "What I see right now, and I want you all to know, is that over the last several weeks there have been lots of Democrats who have been giving little anonymous quotes to the press, to some journalists, to print, and I'm not here to knock the press on it, I'm here to knock my colleagues on it," she said.

"Because to me…I'm sorry — I'm going to say it because it's after midnight — that's bullshit."

"I'm not coming for the people who have made a public statement and put their name on it. Like, Lord knows, I've done plenty of that myself. I'm talking about people who are too scared to say what they want to say in public, but somehow not afraid to say what they want to say to a journalist so long as they promise not to use their name. That's a bunch of horseshit!"

(See both videos below – the first is a 1-minute clip, posted by Clay Cane, and the second is her entire livestream rant, posted by Yashar Ali.)

PLEASE WATCH.



Thank you to Congresswoman @AOC for speaking out, unlike other Democrats who prefer to release "anonymous" statements to pundits & journalists. She's voicing what many of us have been saying for weeks: the powers that be don't want VP Kamala Harris on the ticket pic.twitter.com/G0V26kkuCq — Clay Cane (@claycane) July 19, 2024

NEW



Congresswoman @AOC just did a nearly hour long live where she shared her grave concerns with replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee.



Here's the full video minus the very short intro she did on other work she is doing at the moment. pic.twitter.com/eeVWhRUlwC — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 19, 2024

Previously: AOC backs Biden