Ever wonder what keeps the world's richest person up at night? Apparently, it's the existential crisis of Black actors playing traditionally white comic book characters.

Rocket Manbaby shared a grid on Xitter comparing original comic book characters with their Black counterparts in modern adaptations. His profound commentary? "Wow."

Wow indeed, Elon. He discovered that acting isn't genetic. The wealthy sourpuss thinks even green characters should be white.

He doesn't seem to know that there weren't many Black superheroes in the 1950s and 1960s comic books. Most Black characters in comic books were relegated to stereotypical roles or jungles. Riverdale had no Black inhabitants until Valerie Smith from Josie and the Pussycats spontaneously generated in 1969.

Musk's "Wow" is the bewildered blurt of a man so disconnected from reality that diversity in fiction threatens his fragile worldview. Perhaps he should stick to what he knows best – overpromising on self-driving cars and telling cringe non-jokes on his $47 billion dollar Truth Social wannabe platform.

