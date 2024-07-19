GWAR covers Barbie's "I'm Just Ken." They're not

About a month ago, the recently resurrected AV Club announced that it would be bringing back the ever-delightful AV Undercover series. In this series, established bands are given a list of cover songs to choose from and a few short hours to arrange and record that cover for the Internet.

Now Season 9 of AV Undercover is officially underway — and wow did they kick it off with a bang! To start off, they invited the least-awful thing ever exported out of Richmond, Virginia to the studio to cover a popular movie song. That's right: GWAR covered "I'm Not Ken" from The Barbie Movie (with their own special spin on the lyrics).

It does not disappoint. It makes you want to scream "I AM GWARNOUGH!"

