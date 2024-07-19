Is Trump's oversized bandage a coverup?

A doctor is baffled by Trump's mysterious shooting injury and a lack of medical reporting. Perhaps the outsized bandage is doing more covering up than meets the eye.

Scripps has debunked a rumor that glass from a teleprompter shattering is responsible for Trump's injury by looking at photographic evidence after the event and confirming neither of Trump's two teleprompters appears broken. However, the size of his bandage and failure to offer any report on the extent of his injury raises many questions. Common sense says Trump is covering something up.

Journalist Brian Beutler, in response, tweeted, "My read: If the medical evaluation matched Trump's description, he would have OK'd its release. He wants the cred of having been shot; being shot at and lightly injured incidentally isn't good enough for him. So as always he chose a lie and a coverup." Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele has also been weighing in on the nature of the injuries Trump suffered. The Never Trump conservative tweeted, "Outside of Trump telling us he's 'fine,' how severe was the wound? Did he loose part of his ear (bullets do terrible things to flesh)? How long for recovery? Will the wound require cosmetic surgery? What about reports that it may not have been a bullet which wounded him but glass from the shattered teleprompter?" RawStory

