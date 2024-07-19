MAGA before and after images show a startling transformation

Going MAGA has consequences; many are not understood, but they should strike fear in everyone's hearts.

As a prosecutor in San Francisco, Kimberly Guilfoyle was a pretty middle-of-the-road Democrat pushing a moderate agenda. After her split from the legal profession and joining Fox, she became progressively more conservative and has reached what we can only hope is her disgusting peak. Matt Gaetz was always a hardline right-wing weirdo. Now he has evil Oompah Loompah going on.

The startling MAGAfication of Matt Gaetz and Kimberly Guilfoyle. (Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/75MPh2a46r — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 19, 2024

Much like the Faces of Meth, going MAGA changes people. I am not having what they are having.

