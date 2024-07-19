Melania dodges Trump's kiss

It isn't often that you see Melania, but when you do, she's still refusing adjudicated sexual abuser Donald's attempts at PDA.

Not entirely as absent as Ivanka and Jared, Melania "Don't care" Trump made a rare appearance at the Republican National Convention. Much in the same way Trump cold-shouldered his daughter, Tiffany, Melania noped out of Trump kissing her. Smoochies with a known sexual abuser who engaged in extramarital sex with a porn star during your marriage? Totally understand.

YIKES! Melania Trump completely DODGED Trump's kiss at the end of his RNC speech. Super awkward moment! pic.twitter.com/llaXJhqDIX — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 19, 2024

I would gather Melania is very enthusiastic to see Trump return to Washington without her.

