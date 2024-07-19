Below are some of cursed insights from a TikTok spiritualist and newly minted dowsing rod expert, also, dinosaurs are dragons.

Over on TikTok, a person called "Rachel Lanny" is using her dowsing rods – that she bought just a week ago – to answer all of our burning questions. Even though she's new to the grift, er I mean, the 'craft', she's already up and running, receiving downloads from her spirit guides, dropping all kinds of knowledge about Donald and Barron Trump, Joe Biden, the election, the fate of our country, soul mates, other dimensions, and more! To summarize her latest drops, her dowsing rods have told her that Donald Trump didn't fake his assassination attempt, Joe Biden will with the 2024 election—but it will be invalidated and Trump will become President in 2025. Furthermore, Barron Trump will also at some point be President. Oh, and, also, dinosaurs are dragons!

The Q is what she asked her divining rods. The A is what her divining rods told her. Buckle up!

Q: Was the 2020 Presidential election rigged by any specific country?

A: YES

Q: Will Donald Trump be President in the year 2025?

A: YES

Q: Will the election of November 2024 be invalidated?

A: YES

Q: Will Joe Biden win the initial election in 2024?

A: YES

Q: Will Joe Biden pass away before November 2024?

A: NO

Q: Will Barron Trump be president?

A: YES

Q: Did Donald Trump fake his assassination attempt?

A: NO

Q: Does this assassination attempt change the timeline?

A: YES

Q: Will Donald trump win the next Presidential election?

A: NO

Q: Will Joe Biden win the next Presidential election?

A: YES

Q: Will Joe Biden be the President for the next four years?

A: NO

Q: Is the ocean considered another dimension?

A: YES

Q: Is outer space considered another dimension?

A: YES

Q: Does each soul have a gender?

A: YES

Q: Are dinosaurs dragons?

A: YES

Q: Does AI control our govt?

A: YES

There you have it folks! Remember, you heard it here first! If you want more of this mind melting commentary, just use the hashtags #dowsingrods, #conspiracytiktok, and #spiritguides over on TikTok.