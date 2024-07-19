Play Dungeons and Dragons for better mental health

Playing fantasy role-playing games like Dungeons and Dragons can improve your mental health.

A study from University College Cork, published in the International Journal of Role-Playing, found that tabletop RPGs benefit both players and Dungeon Masters! The study participants were adults of a range of ages and genders and from three different countries, all of whom played D&D regularly. The study consisted of semi-structured interviews with questions about their history and experiences with the game.

Regarding escapism, this characteristic is directly associated with the immersive and imaginative nature of D&D gameplay. Although other hobbies may offer escapism, such may be of a more isolating nature. While the theme exploration of self could be generalized to any leisure activity that provides a safe space for introspection, D&D uniquely encourages players to confront aspects of their identity in a controlled environment. Whilst many hobbies may allow for creative expression, D&D uniquely allows players to collaboratively build and inhabit worlds of their creation. While social support or a safe space is a recognized benefit of many group activities, the collaborative storytelling aspect of D&D fosters a unique sense of camaraderie and shared experience among players. Routine on the other hand, is a characteristic which may be common to most hobbies. Therefore, it is essential to recognize that while some themes may overlap with other leisure activities, D&D uniquely encompasses all these elements, offering a comprehensive and immersive experience that contributes to its distinctive therapeutic potential.

My own experience aligns with the findings of this study. I first played D&D as a kid and then rediscovered it decades later during a difficult time. Nostalgia was a large part of my enjoyment of the game, but the escapism and creativity undoubtedly improved my mental health.

I would joke about how the study doesn't address the trauma of the inevitable breakup. However, as I wrote it, I realized that when a group breaks up, even if it just dissolves organically and there is no precipitating incident, it is a loss. Experiences within the game can feel very real, and there is always some element of yourself in the character you play. When you stop playing, your character sheet becomes just a piece of paper.

So, does anyone want to get a party together?

