Red Lobster employees rescue rare mutant lobster from certain death

This is Crush, an exceedingly rare lobster that's bright orange due to a genetic mutation. Red Lobster employees in Pueblo, Colorado saved Crush from a buttery burial in someone's stomach after spotting it in a shipment of live lobsters delivered to their restaurant.

They gave the curious crustacean the name Crush in honor of the Denver Broncos "Orange Crush" defensive team of the late 1970s and early 1980s. First, they offered Crush to the Pueblo Zoo who couldn't accept the donation. Now though, Crush has a new lease on life at the Downtown Denver Aquarium.

"We are thrilled to be able to share this very rare and extraordinary animal with the community and visitors to Colorado," Ryan Herman, general curator at Denver Downtown Aquarium, said.

The Red Lobster location's general manager Kendra Kastendieck told CNY Central that Crush "was shipped to the Pueblo restaurant from a supplier in Tennessee. It was caught off a coast of Canada, said Kastendieck, but she was unable to confirm which coast."

