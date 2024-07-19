Skald:Against the Black Priory is a 1980s-style computer RPG

If you remember The Bards Tale, early Ultima and TSR-era Dungeons & Dragons computer games, Skald: Against the Black Priory will be immediately familiar. But unlike those games, limited as they were by the era's technical and graphical constraints, Skald is lavishly detailed and designed. I fancy that it captures an authentic yet psychedelic style, EGA in detail and character but Commodore 64 in color and vibe.

SKALD:Against the Black Priory is a retro-style party-based RPG set in a grim-dark fantasy world of tragic heroes, violent deaths and Lovecraftian horror. Take a chance and roll the dice as you embark on a compelling story filled with deadly creatures, branching story and tactical, turn-based combat

Check out the official site. It's by High North Studios in Norway; as far as I can tell, this is the work of Anders Lauridsen. Just an incredible example of aesthetic completion.