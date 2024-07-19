Spirit Airlines agent goes berserk, threatens to strand confused flyers (video)

Spirit Airlines, the clown car of the skies, really outdid itself this week at Burbank Airport, California. A gate agent, channeling her inner DMV worker, shouted at passengers who had the audacity to expect to actually fly somewhere: "I'm gonna be honest. I don't know what aircraft is sitting out there. I don't know what's going on."

When the passengers—who clearly didn't get the memo that customer service is so last century—dare to express their frustration, another gate agent grabs the mic and goes full drill sergeant, screaming "Shut up!" followed by the ever-popular threat of petty wannabe tyrants: "Do you all wanna get on this flight or not?"

Spirit's motto is "Less money, more go." Maybe they should change it to "Less money, more shouting." Or better yet, "Spirit Airlines: Where 'Friendly Skies' Means We Haven't Pushed You Out of the Plane… Yet."

🚨Spirit Airlines Customer Service Agents Lose Their Temper and Yell at Customers Before Take Off.. 😭 ✈️ pic.twitter.com/tUgYyFBEqv — Bay Area Bound (@bayarea_bound) July 15, 2024

